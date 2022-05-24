David Henry Baker, 63, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
David was born on March 2, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio, and was the son of Henry and Myrtle (Redgewick) Baker. David was the first born of his family in America as his parents are English immigrants.
He was handy and good with his hands, working in maintenance throughout his life. David was a black belt in karate studying at Rex Snyder ProAm Karate.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a proud owner of a Harley Davidson. The outdoors brought David peace, he enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, and swimming at Eagle Point. Most of all, David loved his family and spending time with them.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Lena Baker; his daughter, Sara Baker; his siblings, Jean McAllister, Sylvia Patton and Carol (Mark) Jump; his nieces and nephews, Cheryl Cole, Lynn Bergman, Lori Dalton, Curtis Hawks, and Robert Hawks; special friend, Josh Porter; and other beloved family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers-in-law, Jack Patton and Bill McAllister.
Family and friends may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Paul Wymer will officiate the funeral service immediately beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Richland Newhope, 314 Cleveland Ave. Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
