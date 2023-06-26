Snyder_Funeral_Homes_David_F._Dill_c3adc2d6-f1a9-4015-9281-a3e336d87a88_img

David F. Dill

David Franklin Dill, 87, of Bellville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. He was born November 17, 1935 in Lexington, Ohio. He was 1 of 12 children born to Albert and Sarah (Schiedler) Dill.

As a US Army Veteran, he served his country during the Vietnam War. He worked for Ideal Electric for 43 years until his retirement. David enjoyed fishing, watching all sports, bowling, bingo, and spending time with family and friends- especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. David (Pickle or Gabby) had a wonderful way of living life and always had a smile on his face. He never knew a stranger, speaking to everyone he encountered, and would be telling jokes before the end of the conversation. His smiles will forever be cherished and missed.

