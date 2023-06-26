David F. Dill

David Franklin Dill, 87, of Bellville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. He was born November 17, 1935 in Lexington, Ohio. He was 1 of 12 children born to Albert and Sarah (Schiedler) Dill.
As a US Army Veteran, he served his country during the Vietnam War. He worked for Ideal Electric for 43 years until his retirement. David enjoyed fishing, watching all sports, bowling, bingo, and spending time with family and friends- especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. David (Pickle or Gabby) had a wonderful way of living life and always had a smile on his face. He never knew a stranger, speaking to everyone he encountered, and would be telling jokes before the end of the conversation. His smiles will forever be cherished and missed.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dolores A. (Hively) Dill, daughters Daneen (Frank Dodson) Kindt and Darla (Trent) Walker, grandchildren, Emily (Jarred) Mellott, Shelbi (Sam) Kindt, Nicholas (Haley) Walker, and Paige Walker, great-grandchildren Braxton Adams, Owen Mellott, Monroe Mellot and Bennett McCready, brother/sister-in-laws Carol Dill, JoAnn Dill, Ann Yarman, Virgil “Jr” (Trudy) Hively Jr., and many other cherished family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 11 siblings Robert Dill, Mary Margaret Gerrell, Dorothy (Tom) Clements, Phil (Mary) Dill, Richard (JoAnn) Dill, Jim (Fannie) Dill, Herb (Carol) Dill, Kenny (Janet) Dill, Liz (David) Jacobs, Ruth Dill, Janet Dill, Father/Mother-in-Law, Virgil Stanton (Grace) Hivley, sister/brother-in-Law Larry Hively and Paul (Barb) Yarman, nephews Troy Yarman and Ronald “Ronnie” Dill.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 at the Snyder Bellville Butler Funeral Home. A graveside service for David will be held the following day, June 30th, 2023 at 11 am at Bellville Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve David’s family and encourage you to leave a fond memory or message of condolence on his obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Snyder Bellville/Butler Family Owned Funeral Homes
To plant a tree in memory of David Dill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.