David E. Richardson

BELLVILLE: David Emanual Richardson, of Bellville, Ohio, passed away on May 23, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield, following an extended illness. He was 68. David was born on September 25, 1954, in Brooklyn, NY, to Marion Richardson.
Throughout his life, he exemplified compassion as a dedicated and lifelong caregiver. Whether it was caring for family members, friends, or individuals in his community, David's nurturing spirit and kind-hearted nature left a lasting impact on the lives of many.
On October 6, 2015, David married the love of his life, Heather Richardson, at the Landmark Baptist Church. Together, they shared 7 ½ wonderful years of marriage filled with love, support, and cherished memories.
David was a man of diverse interests and passions. He found solace in nature while indulging in his love for fishing, embracing the tranquility and beauty it offered. His time spent with his boys brought him immeasurable joy, as he treasured every moment and created lifelong bonds with them.
Music held a special place in David's heart, with jazz and gospel being among his favorites. The soothing melodies and heartfelt lyrics provided him with inspiration and a sense of serenity.
Family and friends meant the world to David, and he valued the time spent with them. Whether it was through shared activities, celebrations, or simply being together, the love and connections he fostered will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
David's caring nature extended beyond his family and friends. He had a genuine desire to help others, offering his support, wisdom, and assistance whenever possible. His selflessness and generosity left an indelible mark on the lives of those he touched. However, it was David's unwavering faith that guided his actions and provided him with strength. He found solace and comfort in spending time in prayer with his Heavenly Father, lifting up those who were suffering and in need. His devotion and empathy were evident in his heartfelt prayers.
David Emanual Richardson was a loving husband, devoted father, caring friend, and a compassionate caregiver. His legacy as a man of faith, a lover of nature, a listener of music, and a helper of others will continue to inspire and touch the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing him.
The Richardson family will receive friends on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Peoples Baptist Church, located at 223 Vanderbilt Mansfield, Ohio 44904. Contributions in David's memory can be made to the Peoples Baptist Church.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve David's family during this difficult time.
Funeral home : Snyder Bellville/Butler Family Owned Funeral Homes
To plant a tree in memory of David Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
