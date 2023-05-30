Snyder_Funeral_Homes_David_E._Richardson_2cc77992-e7d3-40ee-90da-b315a583a3bc_img

David E. Richardson

BELLVILLE: David Emanual Richardson, of Bellville, Ohio, passed away on May 23, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield, following an extended illness. He was 68. David was born on September 25, 1954, in Brooklyn, NY, to Marion Richardson.

Throughout his life, he exemplified compassion as a dedicated and lifelong caregiver. Whether it was caring for family members, friends, or individuals in his community, David's nurturing spirit and kind-hearted nature left a lasting impact on the lives of many.

To plant a tree in memory of David Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.