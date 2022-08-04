David "Dave" Mickley

Mansfield: David “Dave” Michael Mickley passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the age of 78. He was born to parents Edward and Margaret (Guenther) Mickley on October 12, 1943 in Danville, Ohio. After graduating from Danville High School in 1961, he served in the United States Air Force as a Russian linguist. He pursued a lifelong career in sales management, working for Mansfield Plumbing Products, U-Brand Corporation, and Mueller Industries, finishing his career as an independent consultant for Grupo Lamosa in Monterrey, Mexico.
Dave lived a long life full of shenanigans, joy, and love. Dave enjoyed spending time with family rooting on his beloved Cleveland sports teams and, of course, the Buckeyes. He had a keen sense of humor and delighted in telling the jokes almost as much as we all enjoyed hearing them. Dave loved all animals but was especially fond of birds, taking great care to ensure they were well-fed and housed all winter long. His fatherly advice had no bounds and was often provided with repetition. Dave relished a salad you could eat with a spoon and being the one to score the heel of the bread. He was a strong, principled, proud man who brought laughter and love to all he met, never encountering a stranger in his life.
Dave is survived by his wife of 46 years Mary Lyssa “Melissa” (Burkhart) Mickley, whom he married May 8, 1976; sons Eric (Christine) Mickley of Ashland, OH, Chris Mickley of Columbus, OH, Daniel Mickley of Powell, OH, Ryan (Mary) Mickley of Marion, OH, and Nathan (Kim) Mickley of Vancouver, WA; daughter Sarah (Zachary) Conron of Greenbelt, MD; grandchildren David, Julie Ann, Charleigh, and Lucy; step-grandchildren Skyler and Alexandra; sisters Sandra Ridgeway, Kay Waren, Joan (Steve) Workman, Mary Jo (Chet) Looney, and Barbara Kirk, all of Danville, OH; brother Michael (Beckie) Mickley of Mt. Vernon, OH; brothers- and sisters-in-law Timothy and Paula Burkhart of Sonoma, CA, Paul and Leslie Burkhart of British Columbia, Mark and Lynn Burkhart of Florissant, MO, and Jon and Lila Burkhart of Evanston, IL; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret “Babe” Mickley, a son David Mickley, and brothers-in-law David Burkhart and Daniel Burkhart.
Per Dave’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary or The Richland County Humane Society.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Mickley family
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Homes
