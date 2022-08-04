Snyder_Funeral_Home_David_"Dave"_Mickley_79a14081-5a86-4480-ac75-d1e5f165ea3d_img

David "Dave" Mickley

Mansfield: David “Dave” Michael Mickley passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the age of 78. He was born to parents Edward and Margaret (Guenther) Mickley on October 12, 1943 in Danville, Ohio. After graduating from Danville High School in 1961, he served in the United States Air Force as a Russian linguist. He pursued a lifelong career in sales management, working for Mansfield Plumbing Products, U-Brand Corporation, and Mueller Industries, finishing his career as an independent consultant for Grupo Lamosa in Monterrey, Mexico.

Dave lived a long life full of shenanigans, joy, and love. Dave enjoyed spending time with family rooting on his beloved Cleveland sports teams and, of course, the Buckeyes. He had a keen sense of humor and delighted in telling the jokes almost as much as we all enjoyed hearing them. Dave loved all animals but was especially fond of birds, taking great care to ensure they were well-fed and housed all winter long. His fatherly advice had no bounds and was often provided with repetition. Dave relished a salad you could eat with a spoon and being the one to score the heel of the bread. He was a strong, principled, proud man who brought laughter and love to all he met, never encountering a stranger in his life.

