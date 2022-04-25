David “Dave” James Dillon, 72, of Perrysville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital of Newark. He was born on September 17, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Fred Jr. and Margaret (Hawke) Dillon.
Dave worked for 32 years at Kroger as one of the head managers of the frozen food department. He was known to be a gracious and determined man. Dave married the love of his life, Linda, on May 23, 1992. They were blessed to have a blended family and shared many wonderful memories together. He loved his family, especially his wife whom he adored and his grandchildren who was his world. He also loved animals, especially his beloved cat, Clover and dogs, Stinky and Lexus who all preceded him in death. Dave was an avid collector and liked hunting, crossword puzzles and chess. He was a very intelligent man and even taught himself how to play guitar. He soon became a very talented guitar player and enjoyed music.
Dave is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda (Shepherd) Dillon; sons, David (Nataleigh) Dillon and Jeremy (Jessica) Shepherd; daughter, Jodie (Melvin) Stickney; siblings Pat Dillon, Melanie Sinclair (Terry), Brian Dillon, Chris (Greg) Allen and Vonda Dillon; grandchildren, Jordan, Arron, Trinity, Lily and JJ; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents and pets, he was preceded in death by two angel grandbabies.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A memorial service will follow beginning at 6:00 p.m. with Celebrant Mark Dettmer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
