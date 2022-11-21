Snyder_Funeral_Homes_David_"Dave"_Davis_a49b695b-3e81-4069-b121-978f2a2ff17a_img

David "Dave" Davis

David “Dave” Neil Davis, 69, of Port Richey, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital. He was born on November 6, 1952 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late George Davis and AnnaBelle (Hall) Bridenthal. He relocated many times between Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana and Florida, where he happily called home for the past 11 years.

Dave honorably served his country as a helicopter crew chief in the Army and was a combat veteran in the Vietnam War. He held many different jobs, including being a Kirby salesman and a CNC Technician at Lear Corporation until becoming disabled in the mid 2000s. He was a math wizard and very intelligent-he could MacGyver his way out of anything. He was married four times; the longest of which being 22 years with Vicky (Heuss) Murphy, with whom he shared three of his children. Although stern at times, he was very kind and generous. He loved God and his family very much.

