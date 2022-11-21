David "Dave" Davis

David “Dave” Neil Davis, 69, of Port Richey, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital. He was born on November 6, 1952 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late George Davis and AnnaBelle (Hall) Bridenthal. He relocated many times between Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana and Florida, where he happily called home for the past 11 years.
Dave honorably served his country as a helicopter crew chief in the Army and was a combat veteran in the Vietnam War. He held many different jobs, including being a Kirby salesman and a CNC Technician at Lear Corporation until becoming disabled in the mid 2000s. He was a math wizard and very intelligent-he could MacGyver his way out of anything. He was married four times; the longest of which being 22 years with Vicky (Heuss) Murphy, with whom he shared three of his children. Although stern at times, he was very kind and generous. He loved God and his family very much.
Dave had the best sense of humor and could make just about anyone laugh, even amidst the worst situations. He was a great hunter and made the most delicious deer jerky. He loved Nascar and Indy races. Some of his fondest memories were camping with his kids and attending the Indy 500 or Brickyard 400 while enjoying various recreational activities. He loved his Harley’s, and was especially proud of riding for the Wounded Warriors and donating to the ASPCA. Even though he was unable to attend, he was honored to have been invited to President Donald Trump's Inauguration.
Dave is survived by his long time girlfriend MaryEllen Kirkwood of Port Richey, Florida; sister Pat (Glendon) Belcher of Fairmount, Indiana; sons Eric Robison of Sweetser, Indiana, Luke (Tina Wheatcraft) Davis of Mansfield, Ohio, Nick Davis of Mansfield, Ohio; daughters Dawn Macak of Anderson, Indiana, Amy (Jerry Rose) Davis of Mansfield, Ohio, bonus daughter Nadine Guerre of Everett, Washington; grandchildren Adrian and Emily Andrews, Ian McGathy and Emily Treadway; bonus grandchildren Austin Wheatcraft, Ricki Bertram and Alexa Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his siblings Danny Davis and GeorgeAnne Kessler, and his ex-wives, Sheryl Macak and Cyndi Foley Davis.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Marion Avenue Chapel, 350 Marion Ave., Mansfield, Ohio with Jerry Wilson officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
