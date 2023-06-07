Angie_Benedict_David_C._Porch_18daf6ee-ee24-4588-b1df-2a43031887d4_img

David C. Porch

David C. Porch, 80, of Mansfield passed away at OhioHealth on Monday, June 5, 2023.  David was born in Mansfield Ohio to Marion and Edith (Swendal) Porch.  He was a graduate of Senior High and was retired from the City of Mansfield after 33 years of faithful service.

A true product of the 50's, he was a tremendous lover of DooWop, spent his youth on the baseball diamond and thought any drive-in diner was a five star restaurant. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.