David C. Porch, 80, of Mansfield passed away at OhioHealth on Monday, June 5, 2023. David was born in Mansfield Ohio to Marion and Edith (Swendal) Porch. He was a graduate of Senior High and was retired from the City of Mansfield after 33 years of faithful service.
A true product of the 50's, he was a tremendous lover of DooWop, spent his youth on the baseball diamond and thought any drive-in diner was a five star restaurant.
David loved playing baseball. Some of his fondest memories are playing for Farmers Bank at Liberty Park, which may have led to his true calling as a walking sports almanac. He loved to compete, be it on the ping pong table, or playing a tavern game called pop-a-shot, that would win him a state title in 1989. He was a natural story teller and was well known to tell a funny joke or two or three, repeatedly. Which endeared him to all.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his children Jeff (Susan) Porch, Jennifer (Steve) Coffey, Lance Porch, Heath (Tracy) Porch, Keith (Julie) Porch; four grandchildren, Alexander Porch, James Lunsford, Mason (LeAnn Gallagher) Porch, Tanner Harless; two great grandchildren, Olivia and Myles Porch; sister in law, Sue Porch and his five nieces, Becky, Kim, Vicki, Kris and Lori. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Paula, and brother Leland.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Mansfield Memorial Park with Deacon John Reef officiating. David was incredibly generous, giving to anyone and everyone in need. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in David's honor to your favorite charitable organization. Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Porch family.
