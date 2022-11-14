Whitley_Ramey__Carli_Bailey__7bc8d574-1b71-45ce-928c-9aaa9e14e424_img

David Allen Barnhart, age 91, resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 13, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby following a sudden cardiac event surrounded by his loving family. 

Born North of New Washington on July 11, 1931 to Jesse and Hildred (Smith) Barnhart, David had been an area resident for the last 69 years. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served on the 101st Airborne division during the Korean War. David was employed as a machinist with the Ohio Seamless Tube Co. for 34 1/2 years. 

