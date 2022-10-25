Darlene Swanger, 86, of Mansfield passed away October 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Darlene was born October 27, 1935 in Mansfield to Louis and Vera Dillon Crooks. Darlene was a 1953 graduate of St. Peter's High School and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She worked at General Motors for over 25 years. Darlene was a loyal friend and a great mom who loved traveling, playing cards and being outside, especially in her bare feet.
Survivors include her children Jim (Kathleen) Swanger of Bellville, Jody Miller, Julie Clark both of Mansfield, Joyce (Donald) Souder of North Carolina; grandchildren Jackie Swanger, Joy (Justin) Chumbley, Jeremy Miller, Katie Ratcliff, Keith Swanger, Levi (Tina) Swanger, Keelie (Ryan) Lawhorn, Jessica (Jason) Ling, Kameron Clark, Jolene (Wayne) Thompson, Jennifer (Randy Joe) Berrier, Justin (Erin) Souder, Dustin (Dianna) Souder; step granddaughters Ashley Clinedinst; granddaughter in law Kerra Klinedinst; 38 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Swanger, sister Dottie Schmitz and grandson Kevin Clinedinst.
Friends may call at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30am Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Kishore Kottana officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church or St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital.
