Darlene Swanger

Darlene Swanger, 86, of Mansfield passed away October 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Darlene was born October 27, 1935 in Mansfield to Louis and Vera Dillon Crooks.  Darlene was a 1953 graduate of St. Peter's High School and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.  She worked at General Motors for over 25 years.  Darlene was a loyal friend and a great mom who loved traveling, playing cards and being outside, especially in her bare feet.

