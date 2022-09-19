It is with great sadness that the family of Darain Porter announce his passing. Darain 60 years old, was born April 13, 1962 in Morristown N.J. to the late John McCay (Poppy) and Doris Porter. He is survived by son Sandy Cheatham, son Darain (Krissy) Porter-Race, son Travis Cheatham, daughter Ashlei Porter-Race Likely, and daughter Adrianne Campbell Taylor, sister Tikiya Porter (Darryl), grandchildren Nasir, Mileena, Miyah, Isaiah, Niya, and Zavion, lifelong sister and best friend by love Deborah Campbell (Tony).
Darain loved spending time with family. His nickname, O.D. (which means other dad) was confirmation to the love he had for his family. He was always planning a trip or an adventure for the family. Movies day or night to watch, with snacks of course, to zoo, amusement parks, and canoeing. He loved going out to eat, whether breakfast, lunch or dinner, especially Red Lobster with all you can eat shrimp.
A pool shark at heart, he was always competitive and ready for a challenge. His grill skills were phenomenal, grilling at many functions at Mansfield First Friends Church, as well as the family functions. If you know Darain, you know he was always the jokester and prankster to liven things up.
He was preceded in death by his father John McKay, (Poppy) Mother Doris Porter, a daughter Veshawn Smith, 2 sisters Yetta Johnson and Yolanda (Cake) Porter.
Celebration of Life, receiving family and friends will be Saturday September 24, 2022 from 1 to 3 pm at Mansfield First Friends Church 571 Logan Rd. Mansfield Oh 44907. There will be a meal after the service. Pastor Mark Condo will be officiating with guest speakers, Pastor Rick Sams and Pastor Brian Cowan.
Contributions may be made on behalf of the Estate and Family, given to Deborah Campbell, or mailed to her at 465 Tracy St., Mansfield, OH 44903.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
