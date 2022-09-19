Angie_Benedict_Darain_Porter_8f891516-6deb-48dc-b6d5-cedf81bb27d5_img

Darain Porter

It is with great sadness that the family of Darain Porter announce his passing. Darain 60 years old, was born April 13, 1962 in Morristown N.J. to the late John McCay (Poppy) and Doris Porter. He is survived by son Sandy Cheatham, son Darain (Krissy) Porter-Race, son Travis Cheatham, daughter Ashlei Porter-Race Likely, and daughter Adrianne Campbell Taylor, sister Tikiya Porter (Darryl), grandchildren Nasir, Mileena, Miyah, Isaiah, Niya, and Zavion, lifelong sister and best friend by love Deborah Campbell (Tony).

Darain loved spending time with family. His nickname, O.D. (which means other dad) was confirmation to the love he had for his family. He was always planning a trip or an adventure for the family. Movies day or night to watch, with snacks of course, to zoo, amusement parks, and canoeing. He loved going out to eat, whether breakfast, lunch or dinner, especially Red Lobster with all you can eat shrimp.

