Danny Michael Moore

Danny Michael Moore, age 75, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Although his death follows an extended illness, his reunion in heaven with his twin sons was certain to have been joyful. 

Born July 14, 1947 in Greenup, KY, Dan was a 1965 graduate of Willard High School. Dan, known to his co-workers as Ace, was a 37-year employee at RR Donnelley & Sons Company in Willard from where he retired in 2002. Amongst other hobbies and interests, Dan loved to put together jigsaw puzzles and work on dot-to-dot books- having connected over 6,700,000 dots! He also thoroughly enjoyed working on his lawn and taking care of his property. Dan was a member of Honey Creek Baptist Church in Bellville.

