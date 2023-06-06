Danny Michael Moore, age 75, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Although his death follows an extended illness, his reunion in heaven with his twin sons was certain to have been joyful.
Born July 14, 1947 in Greenup, KY, Dan was a 1965 graduate of Willard High School. Dan, known to his co-workers as Ace, was a 37-year employee at RR Donnelley & Sons Company in Willard from where he retired in 2002. Amongst other hobbies and interests, Dan loved to put together jigsaw puzzles and work on dot-to-dot books- having connected over 6,700,000 dots! He also thoroughly enjoyed working on his lawn and taking care of his property. Dan was a member of Honey Creek Baptist Church in Bellville.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 40 years, Delorse J. (Ramey) Moore, whom he wed July 16, 1983; his daughter: Tammy Moore of Galion; grandchildren: T.J. (Allie) vanEerten, Erin vanEerten, Jared vanEerten, Jordan Salyer, Logan Salyer, Kyle Daniel Moore Branham, and Krista Moore; 3 great grandchildren: Brennan, Lennon, and Brinley; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his father: Roy Lee Moore; mother and step-father: Allene (Barker) and Roger Miller; twin sons and their spouses: Jim and Denise (Salyer) Moore and John and Shona (Slone) Moore; brothers: Roy David Moore and Jerry Richard Moore; and mother and father-in-law: George and Mary Ramey.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 10 am-12 noon at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 12 noon. Brother Paul Staton will officiate the services with burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice-Mansfield, https://foundat
