Danny Evan Adkins, age 79, resident of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital of Willard, in Willard, Ohio. He was born on July 29, 1943 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Avery Adkins and Hala Bea (Kennard) Adkins Toms.
A 1961 Plymouth High School graduate, Danny went on to serve in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia and served time on the USS Enterprise where he was one of the first initial plank owners and played the trumpet. Upon his return, he married the love of his life and forever girlfriend, Sue Henry, on September 4, 1965. The once in a lifetime love they shared is one everyone will remember.
Danny worked for AK Steel Mill for 31 years as an electrician, retiring in 1995. During his retirement, he was a school bus driver for Plymouth Schools and worked at the Sportsman’s Den. Danny was a Blooming Grove Township trustee for 22 years and past commander of Shiloh Legion Post 503.
With a gentle spirit and love of his Lord, Danny was an active member of LifePoint Community Church in Plymouth where he was a past board member. He was an avid hunter and very passionate about the land he lived on as there was never a weed in his garden. His granddaughter best described him as having a ‘working mans heart’, a trait he has instilled in his children and grandchildren to this day.
Danny is survived by his loving wife, Sue; two daughters, Amy (Brad) Turson and Jennifer (Dirk) Roberts; 7 grandchildren, Meagan (Scott) Ousley, Hallie Thompson, Graig Turson, Brett Turson, Brook (Jennifer) Turson, Jordan Roberts (Melanie Casto) and Gracie (Kenneth) Alejandro; 5 great grandchildren, Presley Martin, Charlie Martin, Ava Ousley, Blaire Turson and Camryn Turson; 4 siblings, David Toms, Ed (Mary) Toms, Sue Eden and AJ Adkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his sister, Diana Shepherd; and nephew, Jack Thompson.
Family and friends may visit at the LifePoint Community Church in Plymouth on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. His funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rich Hurles officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio.
Memorial contributions can be made to LifePoint Missions or Richland County Veterans Services. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
