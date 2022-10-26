Danny Evan Adkins

Danny Evan Adkins, age 79, resident of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital of Willard, in Willard, Ohio. He was born on July 29, 1943 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Avery Adkins and Hala Bea (Kennard) Adkins Toms.

A 1961 Plymouth High School graduate, Danny went on to serve in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia and served time on the USS Enterprise where he was one of the first initial plank owners and played the trumpet. Upon his return, he married the love of his life and forever girlfriend, Sue Henry, on September 4, 1965. The once in a lifetime love they shared is one everyone will remember.

