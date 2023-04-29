MANSFIELD: Lifelong area resident, Daniel Reed peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 91.
He was born July 11, 1931 in Johnsville to parents Alvin Charles & Pearl (Burdett) Reed. Danny proudly served his country by joining the US Army during the Korean War.
Always tending to his landscaping, Danny also enjoyed working with his father on landscaping projects. Danny worked at Ohio Brass for 40 years and retired when they closed their doors in 1990.
He was a member of the VFW Post #9943 (where he served as past-commander), American Legion Post #16; 40 et 8 Chapter #20, AMVETS Post #26; the Korean War Association, and was an active member of the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad for more than 15 years.
He is survived by two sons: Rick (Tamela) Reed of The Dulls, OR, and Brian Reed of Fulton; two grandsons Christopher and Brandon (Crystal) Reed; 4 great-grandchildren Damien, Erica, Khloe, and Chelsea; a sister Marilyn (Roger) McNamee of Johnsville; nieces and nephews Gaylee Wetzel, Chuck (Stacey) Wetzel, DMara (Bob) Guiler, Don Hooper, Laurie Butler, Wayne (Kathy) Hooper, Ryan Hooper, Dwayne Hooper, Laurie Butler, Aron Butler and Megan Butler.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his loving wife of 17 years, Mary Reed; two sisters: Thelma Hooper and Grace Wetzel; and a brother David Reed.
His family will receive friends from12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue in Mansfield, where a funeral service honoring his life will begin at 2 p.m. Kelly Meckes will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery where military honors will be performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the VFW National Home for Children may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes
