Sean_Snyder_Daniel_Reed_af3bdb17-e00b-48d4-9a7b-1f2dd0c33b51_img

Daniel Reed

MANSFIELD: Lifelong area resident, Daniel Reed peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 91.

He was born July 11, 1931 in Johnsville to parents Alvin Charles & Pearl (Burdett) Reed. Danny proudly served his country by joining the US Army during the Korean War.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.