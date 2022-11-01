Daniel McBride

Daniel “Dan” McBride, 86, of Mansfield passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Dan was born in Ashland on February 23, 1936, to John and Eleanor Hart McBride. Dan graduated from Ashland High School in 1954 and Ashland College in 1958. Dan was a two-time All American football player at Ashland College and inducted into the Ashland College and
Ashland County Hall of Fame.
Dan was a teacher in Mansfield City Schools for 32 years. He also worked as an electrician for B & M Electric, alongside his life-long friend, George Berick. Dan was appointed an Honorary Deacon at the First Congregational Church and was an active member since 1956. Dan loved working at his cottage at Pleasant Hill Lake and was extremely handy, completing many projects there and at his church.
Dan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Huff McBride. He was the father of three children David, Mark, and Michael (deceased). He was Granddaddy to Baker and Miles.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, Ashland University or Richland Soil & Water Conservation District.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.