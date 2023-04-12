Daniel F. Hovorka

MANSFIELD: Daniel Franklin Hovorka passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in his home. He was 57.
He was born on May 4, 1965 to parents William & Jeanna (Grupe) Hovorka in Parma, Ohio. After Daniel was graduated from Elyria High School in 1983, he went on to in the kitchens at Oberlin College, and then in the workshop at Richland Newhope for many years.
Growing up Daniel was an avid basketball player, and competed on a Special Olympics team. He was also in the Boy Scouts of America, and with the help of his supportive Master Scout Gene Mullins, he earned the rank of Star Scout. With Gene’s encouragement and guidance Daniel always pushed himself to rise to any occasion and reach his full potential.
In his spare time, he took pleasure in playing video games, listening to music, and cheering on his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, as well at the Cleveland Cavaliers. But above all else, Daniel cherished spending time with his family. Any occasion to get together with his loved ones was time well spent in his eyes.
He is survived by his mother Jeanna Hovorka, sister Joanne Hovorka, nephews Noel Oquendo, Sr. and Timothy J. Hill, and great-nephews Daniel Noel Oquendo, Jr. and Armand Oquendo.
Daniel is preceded in death by his father William Hovorka.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11 am in the Bellville Cemetery where Daniel will be laid to rest beside his father. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11 am in the Bellville Cemetery where Daniel will be laid to rest beside his father. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak.
