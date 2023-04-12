Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Daniel_F._Hovorka_38fe2247-5bc4-46d7-8a67-d9453ff7c636_img

Daniel F. Hovorka

MANSFIELD: Daniel Franklin Hovorka passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in his home. He was 57.

He was born on May 4, 1965 to parents William & Jeanna (Grupe) Hovorka in Parma, Ohio. After Daniel was graduated from Elyria High School in 1983, he went on to in the kitchens at Oberlin College, and then in the workshop at Richland Newhope for many years.

