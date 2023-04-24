Hope_Hensley_Daniel_C._Henige_9ff5170f-34f6-4b72-92e6-3cd995dac847_img

Daniel C. Henige

Daniel C. Henige, 83, of Mansfield, Ohio peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after complications following a fall. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 4, 1939 to the late Bernard Henige and Rhoda (Tierney) Segan.

Dan was the father of Kristine (Jeffrey Foster) Henige and Timothy (Wendy) Henige; “Paw Paw” of Grace and Claire Henige; brother of David (Jan Behn) Henige and Katherine Henige; and brother-in-law of Angeline Brock (Gerald, deceased), Nancy (Edward) Johnson and Julie (G. Timothy) Bazar.

