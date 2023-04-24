Daniel C. Henige, 83, of Mansfield, Ohio peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after complications following a fall. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 4, 1939 to the late Bernard Henige and Rhoda (Tierney) Segan.
Dan was the father of Kristine (Jeffrey Foster) Henige and Timothy (Wendy) Henige; “Paw Paw” of Grace and Claire Henige; brother of David (Jan Behn) Henige and Katherine Henige; and brother-in-law of Angeline Brock (Gerald, deceased), Nancy (Edward) Johnson and Julie (G. Timothy) Bazar.
Dan was married for almost 31 years to the late Dolores “Laurie” (Gaietto) Henige. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he was preceded in death by infant brother, Thomas; nephews, Michael Brock and Fr. Christopher Bazar; niece-in-law, Heather Bazar; and brother-in-law, Anthony Jr. (Jeannine) Gaietto. He was adored by grand-doggies Archie and the late Griffin.
After graduating from Toledo Central Catholic High School in 1957 and attending the University of Toledo, Dan attended the Queen of the Apostles seminary in Wisconsin. After realizing the priesthood was not his calling, he enlisted in the United States Army. He met his future wife, Laurie, at a dance in Toledo on May 1, 1960. They married on May 30, 1963 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tiffin, and soon moved to Bowling Green, Ohio where they had their daughter, Kris and son, Tim, who was born on Dan’s 29th birthday. They later lived in Tecumseh, Michigan then returned to Tiffin in 1979. After Laurie died of cancer in 1994, Dan continued his career in data processing/information technology until his retirement in 1997. He then moved to the Ontario/Mansfield area to be closer to Tim and Wendy’s growing family.
After retirement Dan kept busy serving his community. In 2001, he was appointed to the City of Ontario Civil Service Commission and served for 16 years, with 12 of those as chairman. After leaving the commission, he was presented a key to the city by Mayor Randy Hutchinson, and June 8, 2018 was named “Dan Henige Day” in Ontario. He was a football official for more than 50 years, working all levels from middle school to college. He was especially proud of officiating a high school game featuring future NFL Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Orlando Pace. He was regularly seen at Ontario High School sporting events and activities, especially those involving his granddaughters and son Tim’s coaching endeavors. He also worked the scorer’s table at Ontario boys basketball games for many years.
Dan was especially passionate about photography and travelling. He took his first overseas trip with daughter Kris in 1996, then for the next 20 years visited 49 states (not Alaska!) and more than 50 countries across six continents. His photography won several awards, and he enjoyed using his photos to send birthday greetings and good wishes to friends and family.
Dan was known for his humor, whether it was his terrible puns, practical jokes, or dressing in costumes like Fred Flintstone, McGruff the Crime Dog, and Santa Claus.
A stroke in 2017 ended Dan’s ability to walk, drive, and travel, but with his usual resilience he adapted and thrived at the Primrose assisted living community in Mansfield. Known as “Dan the Trivia Man,” he led weekly trivia sessions for his fellow residents, served on the resident council, gave presentations on his travels, and helped recruit and welcome new residents. Dan’s family would like to thank the staff at Primrose for not just their love and care of Dan these last five years, but for allowing him to end his life journey at home in his apartment surrounded by the people and things he loved.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 Lexington-Springmill Rd. S., Ontario, Ohio, 44906. Dan will be buried next to Laurie at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 (their 60th wedding anniversary) at Tiffin St. Joseph Cemetery, S. Washington St, Tiffin, Ohio, 44883. Given his love of knowledge, contributions may be made to the Ontario High School Academic Challenge Team or the Tiffin Calvert Foundation.
