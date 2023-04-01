Anabel_Montgomery_D._Jean_Wagenman_e398412f-224d-477f-a041-5352404a3dfd_img

D. Jean Wagenman

State University in 1950 with a BS in Home Economics Education.  While attending the Jackson Apple Festival, she was set up on a blind date with Don Wagenman, and the rest is history.  Don and Jean were married on September 23, 1951, at Broad Street United Methodist Church, and they went on to raise their four girls in Shelby, Ohio.  Their family life together was filled with fun, laughter, love, and practical jokes. 

Jean worked as a substitute teacher and was the office manager of her husband’s optometric practice. She was a member of Eastern Star Rizpah Chapter.  In her free time, Jean made dozens of quilts, and she made countless dresses and baby hats, many of which were donated.  She made the best apple crumb pie and plates of cookies for friends during the holidays.  She was quick to make a meal to share with friends or people in need.  Jean lived by the Golden Rule, sharing her time and talents with others through her volunteer work.  

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.