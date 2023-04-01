D. Jean Wagenman

State University in 1950 with a BS in Home Economics Education. While attending the Jackson Apple Festival, she was set up on a blind date with Don Wagenman, and the rest is history. Don and Jean were married on September 23, 1951, at Broad Street United Methodist Church, and they went on to raise their four girls in Shelby, Ohio. Their family life together was filled with fun, laughter, love, and practical jokes.
Jean worked as a substitute teacher and was the office manager of her husband’s optometric practice. She was a member of Eastern Star Rizpah Chapter. In her free time, Jean made dozens of quilts, and she made countless dresses and baby hats, many of which were donated. She made the best apple crumb pie and plates of cookies for friends during the holidays. She was quick to make a meal to share with friends or people in need. Jean lived by the Golden Rule, sharing her time and talents with others through her volunteer work.
Jean was a member of the Ontario United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir and attended bible studies, quilting groups, and countless potlucks. She cherished her church family, and she reaped and sowed the blessings of the fellowship she shared with others there.
In Jean’s final year of life, she was blessed to share time with the wonderful, caring staff of Primrose Retirement Community in Mansfield and the friends she made there.
Survivors include four daughters Elaine (Dan) Zachman of Shelby, Lisa (Bill) Henningsen of Powell, Libby (Dennis Purdy) Mackman of Madison, WI and Letty (Dennis) Schamp of Hilliard; nine grandchildren, Brian Zachman, Lisa Lump, Brittany Baum, Nicholas Clabaugh, Kara Gormly, Jake Henningsen, Kacey Mackman, Tori Mackman, and Claire Schamp; six great-grandchildren, Alex Zachman, Harrison Williams, Nash Williams, Graham Williams, Dominic Fenton and Lucas Gormly; one sister, Marilyn (Art) Malo of Gahanna, OH.; a niece, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Donald L. Wagenman, one daughter, Elodie F. Wagenman; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Jack (Iris) Chilcote and Donald L. Chilcote.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Ontario United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 11:00 AM with pastor Chris Bell officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flying Horse Farms at 5260 State Route 95, Mt. Gilead, Ohio 43338 or Southern Care Hospice at 2291 W 4th St Ste G, Ontario, OH 44906.
