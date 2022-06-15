Cynthia “Cindy” Anne Hupp, age 55, passed away Monday evening, June 13, 2022, at Richland Newhope Raintree.
Born March 13, 1967, in Mansfield, Ohio, she defied all odds throughout her life. Cindy was a fighter, survivor and lived a good life. She graduated from Richland Newhope and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Traveling to many places with her family brought her great joy. Seeing her face light up at the sight of her niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew is a memory they all will treasure. Cindy was observant and enjoyed taking in all the action around her. Butterflies were one of her favorites to watch. Whenever we see a butterfly, we will be reminded of the special life and love Cindy gave to us all.
She is survived by her parents, Jim and Charlene (Kuelling) Hupp; sister, Sue (Mike) Simms; niece, Jenna (Gary) Snyder; nephew Kevin Simms; great-nieces and a great-nephew, Elizabeth, Noah and Emma Snyder; her aunts and cousins; and the many friends she had. Cindy was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Ivy Kuelling and Thomas and Della Hupp.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Rector Emeritus David S. Sipes will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Richland Newhope Raintree, 721 Scholl Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
