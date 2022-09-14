On September 11, 2022, Crystal Renee Bright left this earth to attend a family reunion. She was welcomed by her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles but most importantly by her Heavenly Father. During one of her hospital stays, a family friend reminded us that “in heaven she will be perfect”. No more Down Syndrome, no more seizures, no more dementia-Perfect! What a comfort to know this.
Crystal was born on October 23, 1960, to John and Helen Bright and lived in the village of Lucas the majority of her life. She lived with her mother until about 7 years ago when her health demanded a more professional setting.
Crystal turned 6 years old the same year that Richland Newhope Center opened and completed her educational career there. She was active in sports and won multiple ribbons for swimming in the Special Olympics and was a cheerleader for the Newhope Bears. Parties and gatherings hosted by Newhope and by H.R. Choices were always a highlight for her for she loved music and loved to dance. Her lack of singing talent was made up by her smooth dance moves as she would “boogie” to almost every song. Music was an important part of her life. Even when the dementia progressed, her eyes would light up when she heard the theme song to Sound of Music or The Wizard of Oz. Crystal loved animals and had been a pet owner of white mice, a cat, fish, and a dog during her youth and teen years. She especially looked forward to visiting the Richland County Fair with her friend Mickie Stambaugh of Mickie’s Creative Options. What fun they had wondering the animal barns and petting the horses.
Crystal worked at a variety of jobs during her working career. She may have cleaned your table at Kentucky Fried Chicken, prepared some deli items for you at Meijer, or scanned your documents for the archives at the courthouse. Our family thanks businesses like these who give special needs individuals an opportunity to be independent, have pride and dignity.
Crystal didn’t have a degree or a string of letters behind her name, but she had wisdom enough to understand she needed a Savior. She accepted Jesus’ gift of salvation at a small country church when she was a teenager. She had that innocent, child-like trust that Jesus spoke of in Matt.18:1-5. She was proud of herself when she memorized Psalm 118:24, “This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Waiting to join the reunion are Crystal’s older sisters, Ramona Harris of Florida and Claudia (Mike) Snyder of Lexington. She is also survived by nieces and nephew, Christine (Brian) Kelly, Jennifer (Bernard) Carter, Emily Harris, Adam (Katie) Spellman, and Chantal (Christopher) Ferger.
Special thanks to The Raintree where Crystal lived for the past several years. Their tender care and love made life more enjoyable for her. Richland County is truly blessed to be the home of such an amazing facility.
Family and friends may visit Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 am at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 am. Crystal will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Raintree, 721 Scholl Rd. #1571, Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.