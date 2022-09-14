Angie_Benedict_Crystal_Renee_Bright_7f47ab13-89e1-4e2c-b881-199c21486f3f_img

Crystal Renee Bright

On September 11, 2022, Crystal Renee Bright left this earth to attend a family reunion.  She was welcomed by her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles but most importantly by her Heavenly Father.  During one of her hospital stays, a family friend reminded us that “in heaven she will be perfect”.  No more Down Syndrome, no more seizures, no more dementia-Perfect!  What a comfort to know this.

 

