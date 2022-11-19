Crystal H. Rita

Crystal Harlene Rita, age 82, resident of Shelby, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Shelby Point Nursing Home.
Born July 4, 1940, to Doyle and Florence (Seiple) Newman, she had been an area resident the majority of her life. A 1958 graduate of Willard High School, she had worked at MTD for numerous years before her retirement. Crystal attended the Trinity United Methodist Church and the First Lutheran Church in Shelby. She loved playing bingo with her friends at the Shelby Senior Center, reading books, and camping at Lake Erie. Crystal loved dancing and that is where she had met her late husband, Philip. The two of them shared the same passion for dancing. Above all, she loved her family, and cherished all the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Crystal is survived by her four children Deborah (Gary) Spangler of Shelby, Jill (James) Blunt of Shelby, Amber (Christopher) Burkett of Ashland, and Jeffrey Kime of Lima; eight grandchildren Bryan Spangler, Kevin (Lyndsee) Spangler, Laura (Jake) Hummel, Jessica Blunt, Jaimie Blunt, Alyssa (Logan) North, Erica (Stephen) Viner, Kyleah (Seth) Galbraith; 12 great grandchildren, Kayden, Sylas, Alex, Layla, Reed, Joshua, Gia, Peyton, Lennox, Quinn, May and Emerson; brother Lynn (Sue) Newman of Florida, sister-in-law Brenda Newman of Willard; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Rita on June 2, 2022, two brothers, Doyle (Connie) and David Newman.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 AM Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. James Robinson will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery immediately following the service.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice at 1199 Delaware Ave, #102a, Marion 43302
