Cory Dee Forshaw, 52, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence in Crestline, Ohio.
Cory was born in Crestline on February 1, 1970, to the late Floyd “Dede” Forshaw and Claudia (Hale) Bonen of Crestline.
Cory graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1988. He then obtained his Bachelor of Education at The Ohio State University, and his Master of Education from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University. Cory was a former teacher at Crestline Elementary School, and a sportswriter for the Galion Inquirer and the Crestline Advocate. In younger years, Cory played and coached baseball. He enjoyed Ohio History, spending time at the VFW in Crestline, and squirrel hunting. Cory loved spending time with his mom and was an avid fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines.
In addition to his mom, he is survived by his niece, Kyla Forshaw, Bokchito, OK, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cory was preceded in death by his father, Floyd “Dede” Forshaw, and his brother, Kyle Forshaw.
A private family service will be held in Cory’s memory.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 2920, 100 South Crestline St., Crestline, in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Cory or send condolences to the Forshaw family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Cory Dee Forshaw.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
To plant a tree in memory of Cory Forshaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.