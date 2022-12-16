Connie Alley, age 69, resident of Shelby died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
Born March 31, 1953 in Shelby to Denver and Dorothy (Mynhier) Shepherd, she had been a 1971 graduate Shelby High School. A previous member of the Shelby FOE Post #859, Connie had been a school bus driver for HeadStart for over 40 years. She loved the children she drove for and considered them like family. She enjoyed gardening flowers, swimming in her pool, camping and attending NASCAR events
She is survived by her son Jason Heydinger of Shelby; and brother Larry (Cindy) Burks of Port Clinton; two nephews, Brian Burks, Darren Burks of Alaska; two nieces, Andrea Burks of Crestline, Amy Burks of Crestline and her two beloved animals, Bug and Little Bit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William "Greg" Alley and brother Jim Burks.
Services will not be observed.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In place of flowers, the family kindly requests, memorial contributions be made in the form of donation, to the Barkdull Funeral Home to help offset funeral costs.
