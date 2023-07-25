Colette Shaw, age 90, passed away July 23, 2023 at Primrose Retirement Community, Mansfield, Ohio.
Born July 22, 1933 in Esch-sur-Alzette in the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg to the late Nicolas and Cecile (Junck) Heinen.
Colette attended Brill schools in Esch, and worked for Attorney René Wagner as an administrative assistant. She had expected to stay in Luxembourg; however, Frederick Shaw (of Shelby, Ohio), serenaded her (loudly) outside her parents’ home until she finally went down to speak with him.
Fred and Colette were married on October 11, 1958 at the Grenz Catholic Church in Esch, and moved to the United States in March 1959 via the S.S. Liberté. They were stationed at Ft Dix Army Post in New Jersey until Fred separated from the U.S. Army and they moved back to his hometown of Shelby, Ohio. Colette became an American Citizen in 1963. She was a homemaker, an active member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, and a steadfast volunteer throughout her life to causes such as Salvation Army, Girl Scouts, and F.I.S.H. She resided in Shelby until November 2022 when she moved to Primrose.
She enjoyed coffee and chocolate, visiting Kingwood Center, making pies, knitting, sewing, jigsaw puzzles, visiting with friends & family, long walks, going to the lake/beach, swimming and water aerobics at the Shelby YMCA, visiting her children and grandchildren, traveling, reading, gardening, feeding the birds, watching the Tour de France, and having fresh flowers in the house. She also spoke Luxembourgish, French, German, and a little Italian.
Many thanks to the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church community, and to all of our wonderful Park Avenue neighbors who welcomed Colette to the United States and became extended family members. Thank you to the staff at Marvin Memorial Library who always greeted her by name and with a smile.
We are grateful for the kind-hearted doctors, nurses, and staff members at Kingston Rehabilitation Center, Primrose Retirement Community, and Southern Care Hospice who took wonderful care of Colette in the final year of her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Shaw, her brothers, Raymond and Roger Heinen, and her first cousin, Albert Goldman.
She is survived by four children: Anne Standish (Myles) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Michael Shaw (Sandi) of Marietta, Georgia, Raymond Shaw of Mansfield, Ohio, Suzie Kumashiro (Patrick) of Arlington, Virginia; two grandchildren: Anne Kumashiro and Jack Kumashiro; a first cousin Jeanne Heinen (Luxembourg City, Luxembourg); a nephew and niece, Carlo and Marianne Heinen (Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg); and many other wonderful cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at The Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at the church. A private burial will take place at a later time.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church (Shelby, Ohio), Shelby Memorial Library, or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at barkdullfuneralhome.com
