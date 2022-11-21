Clyde W. Hall

Clyde William Hall, 96, of Galion passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living.
Clyde was born on May 17, 1926, in Morrow County to the late Palmer and Ada (Adams) Hall. Clyde would marry the mother of his children, Joy (Gardner) and she preceded him in death on September 16, 1989. Clyde would then marry Margaret “Peggy” (Loan) and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2016.
Clyde was a 1944 graduate of Iberia High School, after school he would serve his country honorably in the United States Army as Military Police in both WWII and the Korean Conflict. After his time in the military, Clyde would work for the Railroad, then as a carpenter, and lastly as a panel checker until his retirement in 1989 for Body by Fisher, which would later become CPC of GM.
Clyde was a member of the American Legion Scarborough Post 243, and the Loyal Order of Moose #303, both of Galion. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, golfing, and mowing his lawn on his John Deere. Clyde’s most cherished memories will be the time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish Clyde’s memories are his children: William (Sharon) Hall of Morrow, John Hall of Easley, South Carolina, and Kristina (Donald) Corbin of Galion; grandchildren: Connie Horne, Shawn Hall, Sherri Sheriff, Heidi Pratt, and Stacey Kuehlman; 11 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, and wives, Clyde was preceded in death by his brother, Orvall Hall and grandson, Donald Corbin.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 12:00 -1:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral service will be held immediately following, with great-grandson Brendan Pratt of Crosspointe Church officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are to consider the American Heart Association; PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Clyde William Hall.
