Clover Laine Johnson, one month, of Mansfield passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 26, 2023 at home.
Born May 21, 2023 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Curtis R. Johnson and Kendra M. Gordon.
She was a joy to be with as she made cute squeaking noises when awake and laughed in her sleep and was adored by her sisters and family.
In addition to her parents she is survived by sisters Claire and Dixie Johnson, both at home; maternal grandparents Jessie (Tony) Keating of Plymouth and Jeremy Gordon of Lexington; paternal grandparents Curt (Hattie) Johnson of Mansfield; maternal great grandparents Kay Hunter of Las Vegas, Nevada and Larry (Jodi) Gordon of Iberia; maternal great great grandmother Mary Cherrington of Marion; aunts and uncles Melodie (Ryan) James of Bellville, Tristyn Gordon of Florida, Jaren (Chloe) Gordon of Georgia and Kali Bauer of Bucyrus and cousins Landon, Skyla and Arlin James and Mikaylynn Gordon.
She was preceded in death by maternal great grandfather Butch Hunter, maternal great great grandfather John Cherrington and uncle, Darian Gordon.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday June 30 with Pastor Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Park, Lexington, Ohio.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Clover Johnson, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
