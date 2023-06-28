Snyder_Funeral_Home_Clover_Laine_Johnson_4770c0a2-074f-4c40-9409-ccd2a57bf943_img

Clover Laine Johnson

Clover Laine Johnson, one month, of Mansfield passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 26, 2023 at home.

Born May 21, 2023 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Curtis R. Johnson and Kendra M. Gordon.  

