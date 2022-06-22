God is a global God, so Claude Likins was a global Christian. A man whose heart over flowed with grace and mercy and loving kindness, Claude desired to model Christ in his words and deeds. Steadfast in his faith, he invested his life in service to the Most High – and great is his reward!
Claude’s heavenly treasures are now his eternal reward; he passed into the Lord’s care Tuesday afternoon June 21, 2022 from his rural Gambier home. He was 98.
Born January 16, 1924 in Fort Wayne, IN to parents L. Vernal and Alice (Trick) Likins, he was graduated from Johnsville High School in 1944. A WWII US Navy veteran, Claude returned from service for his seminary training, studying at Northwest Christian College (Eugene, OR), Cincinnati Bible Seminary, and earned his degree in Bible in 1951 from Kentucky Christian University.
Because he left everything in God’s hands, he eventually saw God’s hand in everything. He looked on others with God’s eyes and served as the hands and feet of Christ. Claude answered Gen MacArthur’s call for 10,000 Christian Missionaries to Japan after WWII. While serving 18 years as a missionary in Tokyo, Kobe, and Akashi, Japan, Claude and his wife Evalyn mirrored the words of the Apostle Paul to the church at Thessalonica “We loved you so much, we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God but our lives as well.” I Thess 2:8. He immersed himself in the culture and food – even mastering the Japanese language.
And he continued that intentional and relational love when he returned to pastor the Lexington Church of Christ. Following a move to Florida, he pastored Northwest Christian Church in Tampa, retiring in 1988. He returned to Ohio and accepted a position pastoring Mt. Pleasant Christian Church – a congregation he served six years.
An encourager with a tender heart, Claude was never afraid to share his emotions. He leaves a legacy of selfless meekness – a trusting man who treated all people with generosity and respect.
Though his devotion to the cause of Christ guided his actions and left no room for worry, Claude will be remembered for how he genuinely and intentionally loved people – allowing the Holy Spirit to flow from him.
He is survived by his children Patty (Bob) Pelfrey of Gambier, David (Renée) Likins of Kansas City, KS, Joel (Debi) Likins of Lexington, Michelle (Shawn) Easterling of Mansfield; grandchildren Daryl (Katrina) Pelfrey, Wendy (Dan) Shemenski, Andrea (Brandon) Inda, Dayton (Julie) Likins, Marisa (Jeremy) Hawkins, Tasha (Cliff) Jones, Taylor (Ruthanna) Easterling and Amber Easterling; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His cherished wife of 70 years Evalyn Rinehart Likins went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2016. He was also preceded in death by a son Philip; an infant daughter Beth Ann; sisters Dorothy Seip, Julia Agin, and Lois Walker; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Frances (Ernest) Hoam, Esther (Charles) Lanker, Lowell (Alberta) Rinehart, and David (Aldine) Rinehart.
The Likins family will receive friends Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where a service giving glory to God for the life of Claude M. Likins will be held Saturday at 11 am. His sons-in-law Pastors Bob Pelfrey and Shawn Easterling will officiate. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery, where American Legion Post #535 will hold graveside military honors.
Contributions in his memory to Community Christian Fellowship, Gambier or Lexington Church of Christ, may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Likins family, share a message of support with them, and watch Claude’s tribute video.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.