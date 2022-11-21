Claude Gasparac, 93, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving daughter and granddaughter. He leaves behind the love of his life of 73 years, Pauline (Whitley) Gasparac.
He was born January 21, 1929, in Salyersville, KY, to Charlie Gasparac and Sarah (Gullett) Gasparac. Claude was an amazing beekeeper and made the best honey in town for many years. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing with his son and grandchildren. He was a good Christian man who loved the Lord. He was a great provider to his family. His love for the Lord showed through when he prayed for those who needed it. He enjoyed reading his Bible daily in his sunroom. He retired from Ideal Electric in Mansfield, OH. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He married the love of his life, Pauline (Whitley) Gasparac on December 27, 1949, and she survives at home. He is also survived by his children, daughter, Linda (Leonard) Allen, daughter, Sandy (Gasparac) Barnett, son, Ronald Gasparac, and daughter, Darlene Gasparac (Brian); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and special grandchildren, Johnny Linville, Terri Stidam, Joey Haney, Kelly Reichardt, Angela Gasparac, and Michael Stidam.
Claude was preceded in death by son, Charles “Chuck” Gasparac; daughter, Joanne Dodds; grandson, Chad Linville; granddaughter, Paula Gasparac; and great-granddaughter, Siera Culler Stidam.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
