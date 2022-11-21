Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Claude_Gasparac_2ce3b9df-2c52-4de7-8b38-80ccf5531ed6_img

Claude Gasparac

Claude Gasparac, 93, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving daughter and granddaughter. He leaves behind the love of his life of 73 years, Pauline (Whitley) Gasparac.

He was born January 21, 1929, in Salyersville, KY, to Charlie Gasparac and Sarah (Gullett) Gasparac.  Claude was an amazing beekeeper and made the best honey in town for many years.  He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing with his son and grandchildren.  He was a good Christian man who loved the Lord.  He was a great provider to his family.  His love for the Lord showed through when he prayed for those who needed it. He enjoyed reading his Bible daily in his sunroom. He retired from Ideal Electric in Mansfield, OH. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

To plant a tree in memory of Claude Gasparac as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.