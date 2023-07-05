Clara Martha (Marti) Bridges, often referred to as Cruella by her grandkids, age 75 of Mansfield Ohio passed away on June 30, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loved ones following a brief bout of cancer. On February 3, 1948 she was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Henry Mesenburg and Dorothea Alice (Day) Sipe. On October 26, 2002 she married Milo M. Bridges Jr. at the home of her daughter, Vandi, and together they shared almost 21 years. Marti lived in Ohio then Mississippi before finally settling back in Ohio. She loved doing crossword puzzles, reading her Harlequin romance novels, watching her crime shows and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Her proudest achievement was getting herself through beautician school. Anybody who knew Marti knew that she was definitely one of a kind and stubborn as a bull.
She is survived by her children, Eric (Rachael) Smith, Staci (Trevor) Pollock, Vandi Smith, and Shannon Berger; stepchildren, Kris (Misty) Lee and Karolyn (Terry) Myers; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kyle), Ashley (Josh), Eric Jr, Chris (Makayla), Brandon, Madison, Bianca (Kenny), Brittanie, Mariah ( Elijah), Austin, Tucker, Trevor, Dylan, Dakota, Ella, Kris Jr, Kevin, Britney (Tyler), Donavan, Jacob and Alex; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Alice (Tim); brother, Tom and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothea: step-dad, Harold Sipe; brothers, Carl and Robert; sister, Janet, sister-in-law, Jackie Wyrick, and grandson, Dakota Paxson.
A celebration of life will be held at Vandi’s house in Shelby on July 21, 2023 at 5;00PM.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
