Clara “Jean” Haynes, 89, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Crystal Care of Mansfield.
Jean was born on June 24, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Percy and Cledith (Weaver) Scott. A loving mother and grandmother, Jean’s family was very important to her. She was constantly sewing and making crafts for her children and grandchildren. She retired from JcPenny’s and part-time at Morrison Drapery and Blinds. She enjoyed volunteering at the Renaissance Theater. She was a very involved member of Lincoln Heights Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and participated in the Social Committee. She enjoyed card games and puzzles.
Jean was survived by her children, Curtis Haynes, Michael Haynes, Colleen Haynes, Mark (Polly) Haynes, and Deanna (Richey) Au; her brothers, Dennis (Bev) Scott and Al (Susan) Scott; her grandchildren, Crystal (Jason) McMillen, Cindy Holmes, William (Jen) Haynes, Nicolas Haynes, Donovan Thacker, Norman Haynes, Tara (Jason) Shears, and Joshua Au; her great-grandchildren, Ariel McMillen, Evan McMillen, Dallas (Nash) Pettet, Collin Holmes, Carlie Holmes, Kalinn Au, Carter Shears, and Oliver Haynes; her great-great-grandchild, Everly Pettet; a special cousin, Mary Sue Cooper; special friends, Nita Murphy and Terri Spenard; and other cherished family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 32 years, Junior Haynes; and her daughter-in-law, Bobbie Haynes.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral service will begin immediately at 11:00 am. Jean will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
