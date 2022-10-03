Claire K. Haddock of Mansfield passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 86 years old. She was born April 11, 1936, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Helen Kaditus. The family moved to Summit, New Jersey, where she spent her youth.
Claire was extremely civic minded, serving in many capacities in both New Jersey and Ohio. While in New Jersey, she served as the Public Welfare Chairperson for the Junior Women’s Club of Westfield, New Jersey. Understanding the importance of early childhood education for every child, Claire took the initiative. As part of the New Jersey Association for Retarded Children, she implemented a preschool and nursery school for mentally handicapped children. The mission of this program was to prepare children ages 2-5 for school and expose them to socialization opportunities. Claire received an award from the State of New Jersey for her service. She and her husband moved to Mansfield, living here the past 40 years. While in Mansfield, Claire continued generously giving of her time and talents and was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at Mansfield General Hospital. She was heavily involved in the development of the hospital gift shop where she proudly worked for many years.
She enjoyed gardening and was twice the President of the Heritage Garden Club. Claire spearheaded the design and maintenance of the garden island at the Mansfield Art Center. Along with her fellow garden club members, she mounted and decorated a 25-foot tall evergreen tree, known as the “Liberty Tree”, on the island to commemorate the fallen soldiers of the Gulf War and the 9/11 tragedy. Her talent for designing was evident at Kingwood Center where she was heavily involved with decorating for the holidays. Claire won many blue ribbons for her beautiful and innovative floral designs at Kingwood Center.
Claire was a member of Westbrook Country Club where she was involved in the women’s golf program and enjoyed downhill skiing at every opportunity. Most important to her was her family. Her love for her family is a legacy they all will treasure for a lifetime.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Haddock, whom she married on July 27, 1963; two daughters, Elizabeth Haddock and Kate (Tim) Wilson; and several cherished family members and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Kaditus.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A memorial mass will be recited by Father Kishore Kottana on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street, Mansfield.
