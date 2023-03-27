Cindy Matthews

Cindy L. Matthews, 59, of Polk, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Cindy was born on January 13, 1964, in Mansfield, to Lorraine (Klupp) Matthews. She loved spending time with her children and her extended family. She also enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, and watching soap operas.
She is survived by her children, Aaron (Alissa) Bryant of Greenwich, and twins, Breanna (Robert) Bryant-Workman of Ashland, and Brevin Bryant of Polk; grandchildren, Layla Bryant and Gracie Workman; siblings, Connie Cole of Mansfield, Eugene (Brenda) Hermann of Lexington, Curtis Hermann of Mansfield, and Fredrick (Cheryl) Matthews of Mansfield; many cousins, aunts, and uncles, as well as many nieces and nephews that she helped to raise; and her K-9 companion, Bear.
Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Matthews and Bob Allen; Kevin Bryant, the love of her life; and brother-in-law, Barry Cole.
Calling hours will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the funeral home with Greg Cole officiating. Burial will be at Pavonia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.