Christopher Weaver, age 57, resident of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly in his home Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Born January 2, 1966, in Bellevue to Lloyd E. and Caroline Mary (Torrise) Weaver, he had been an area resident the majority of his life. Chris attended Seneca East High School and was most recently employed with Stanley Black & Decker in Willard.
He was a skilled fisherman and loved cat fishing at Lake Erie. He enjoyed watching classic movies on VHS and most of all spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his son, Carl Weaver of Las Vegas, NV, step-daughter Crisann Bautista of Las Vegas Nevada; three siblings John (Kandy) Weaver of Shelby, Susan (Mark) Bogner of Bellvue, Felicia (Bob Hair) Hutchenson of Connellsville, PA; three nieces, Jesse Hair, Kelly Frisch and Danielle Adkins; four nephews Billy Shulaw, Spencer Shulaw, Dominic Weaver and Dean Frisch, special family friend Loretta Jimenez; numerous other relatives and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Mary Frisch.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 to 12:00 PM.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Barkdull Funeral Home to offset funeral costs.
