Christopher Weaver

Christopher Weaver, age 57, resident of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly in his home Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Born January 2, 1966, in Bellevue to Lloyd E. and Caroline Mary (Torrise) Weaver, he had been an area resident the majority of his life. Chris attended Seneca East High School and was most recently employed with Stanley Black & Decker in Willard.

