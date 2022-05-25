Christopher Paul Supron, 60, of Mansfield, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, at The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin.
He was born Jan. 10, 1962, in Olean, New York, to the late Stephanie (Melisz) and Nicholas Supron. Chris worked at the Mansfield YMCA for over 20 years as the Director of Operations.
He was an avid Cleveland Indians baseball fan. Chris enjoyed fishing, camping, and sitting around a campfire. He enjoyed a refreshing round of golf, gardening and grilling.
Chris is survived by three children, Jake (Hannah) Supron of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Dan (Carolyn Stamper) Supron, of Columbus, and Megan Supron of Cincinnati; seven siblings, Nicholas Supron of South Kingstown, RI, Maria Shupe of Joshua, TX, Greg (Wendy) Supron of Bernardsville, NJ, Matt (Cheryl) Supron of LaGrange, OH, Steve Supron of Ithaca, NY, Cathy (Doug) Conklin of Galion, OH, and Pete (Jean) Supron of Powell, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Father Paul Fahrbach will begin at 11:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield YMCA or United Way.
