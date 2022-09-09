Christopher J. Thompson

Christopher John Thompson, age 37, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Born May 14, 1985 in Shelby, Ohio to John Thompson and Pam (Moore) Barker. He had been a lifelong resident of Shelby and graduated from Shelby Senior High School in 2002. Chris spent some time at the Ohio State University studying after high school. He was most recently employed at American Tower.
Chris loved going fishing, shooting guns, watching sports, and spending time with his family and friends. His kind eyes and gentle personality made him such a likeable person. Chris was a sweet guy who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his parents, John (Tina) Thompson, and Pam (Bill) Barker; siblings, Jessica (James Converse) Thompson of Port St. Lucie, FL, Gram (Acadia Caryl) Dick of Clintonville, OH, Roger (Rachel) Hawkins of Shelby, Brandon (Amber) Hawkins of Shelby, Todd Barker, and Megan (Ryan) Rhoades; grandmother Janice Moore; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents William and Marjorie Thompson, and maternal grandfather John Moore.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 PM with Pastor Doug Tackett officiating.
In place of flowers, to offset the costs of funeral services, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the Barkdull Funeral Home.
