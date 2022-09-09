Whitley_Ramey__Christopher_J._Thompson__a7e99084-fac1-4284-99b4-02ef286377c7_img

Christopher J. Thompson

Christopher John Thompson, age 37, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Born May 14, 1985 in Shelby, Ohio to John Thompson and Pam (Moore) Barker. He had been a lifelong resident of Shelby and graduated from Shelby Senior High School in 2002. Chris spent some time at the Ohio State University studying after high school. He was most recently employed at American Tower. 

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.