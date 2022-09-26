Carli_Bailey__Christine_R._Klepser_338ea1a9-cc49-4453-b83a-5682ed5ca156_img

Christine R. Klepser

Christine Klepser, age 89, resident of Shelby passed away in her home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving children.

Born July 30, 1933 in Fillmore, Kentucky to William and Ercie (Pence) Stone, She has been a Shelby resident for over 60 years. A 1951 graduate of Ashland High School, she had been a faithful lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelby; when she could not attend in person she was always being the church for those around her. 

