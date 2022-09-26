Christine R. Klepser

Christine Klepser, age 89, resident of Shelby passed away in her home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving children.
Born July 30, 1933 in Fillmore, Kentucky to William and Ercie (Pence) Stone, She has been a Shelby resident for over 60 years. A 1951 graduate of Ashland High School, she had been a faithful lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelby; when she could not attend in person she was always being the church for those around her.
Christine enjoyed thrifting, visiting garage sales and always looked forward to breakfast dates with her friends. She will be remembered for always being the first to reach out a helping hand when ever someone was in need. Above all, she loved spreading the word of love and kindness with everyone she could. Christine will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her three daughters Diane (Bill) Evans of Baxter, TN, Laura (Bruce Kehres) Fry, of Shelby and Susan Klepser of Columbus; three grandchildren, Jeremy Crace of Mansfield, EJ (Alayna) Fry of Shelby and CC (Jack Wiggins) Buckner of Worthington; one great grandson Jarren Crace; brother Reed (Janet) Stone of Ashland, sister Wilma Worcester of Spencer OH, brother-in-law Jay Linder of West Salem and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Klepser in 2016; two brothers Ralph and William Stone, sister Marilyn Linder, sister-in-law Carole Stone and brother-in-law Loren Worcester.
Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Friday, September 30, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. A celebration to Christines life will immediately follow at 5:00 PM with Chaplin Chad Berry officiating. A burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Care Hospice - Ontario at 41 Briggs Dr. Ontario, OH 44906.
