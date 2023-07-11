Christine Marie (Stropoli) Franz, age 94 entered her heavenly home on Friday, June 23, 2023. Christine was born on March 22, 1929 in Martins Ferry Ohio to the late Ciro and Antonina (Calefore) Stropoli.
Christine attended St. Mary’s Elementary in Martins Ferry but left home to attend an all-girl Catholic high school in Kentucky with plans to enter the convent after graduation. A trip home to visit family changed everything when she met the man she would eventually marry.
Christine married Robert P. Franz on October 11, 1947. For the first 20 years of their marriage, Christine was a stay-at-home mom and together they had four children. Christine was a wonderful mother and homemaker who learned to pack up an entire house on a moment’s notice when Robert would learn that he was being transferred to a new city with the Isaly’s Dairy Company.
In 1970, Christine and Robert took a leap of faith and took over an existing Isaly’s Dairy store and turned it into their own family restaurant, Robert’s Cafeteria. Christine worked alongside Robert, their children and many loyal, long time employees and their restaurant enjoyed a successful run for 23 years.
In her free time, Chris enjoyed many activities, including participating in a bowling league, a golf league for years at Twin Lakes and playing cards with her friends. She was also a member of the Bud and Blossum Garden Club. Although she stayed busy, her favorite thing was family get-togethers which she always made special.
Christine nurtured her deep faith and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She looked forward to attending Mass each week, and as many extra activities put on by the church as she could. She was a member of the Marian Movement of Priests prayer group and the Vocations Club
Christine is survived by her children, Robert (Julie) Franz , Barb Crider and Patricia Franz (Jeffrey Carlson); grandchildren, Jason Crider (Amy Holsinger), Ben Franz (Andrea Salimbene), Brady (Kristin) Franz, Matt (Meredith) Crider, and Jeremy (Jordan) Crider and five great-grandchildren Madison Randolph, Jonah Crider, Carson Franz, Rocco Franz and Kinsley Crider.
Christine is also survived by her sister, Mary (Ed) Lesnick and many special nieces and nephews that she was very close to.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert P. Franz, her daughter Jane Franz, brothers’ John, Joe and Frank Stropoli and sisters’ Teresa Bell, and Connie Vaughn.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arbors of Mifflin and Pathways Hospice for the wonderful care they provided as our Mom transitioned from this earth.
All are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 N. Mulberry St. in Mansfield OH on Thursday, July 20th at 11:00 am officiated by Father Moebius
If you wish to make a donation in memory of Christine, please do so to a charity close to your heart.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Christine Franz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
