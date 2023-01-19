Debbi_Watkins_Christine_Joan_Carr_420e3a56-3137-4750-8e40-d311c791a627_img

Christine Joan Carr

Christine Joan Carr, age 92, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at UH Samaritan Health System in Ashland, Ohio. Christine was born on November 23, 1930 to John and Katharina (Ulmer) Schwarz in Mansfield. Christine is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John; her loving husband, Lawrence, also known as Jack by his family or Larry by his coworkers; and her son, Leslie.

Christine attended Mansfield Sr. High School and graduated in 1948. Later in life, she was the class historian for the 1948 class reunion committee.

