Chris A. Snell

FREDERICKTOWN: Chris A. Snell passed away on March 6th, 2023 at The James Cancer Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 69.

He was born on February 3, 1954 to parents Dale D. and Shirley A. (Walters) Snell in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from Fredericktown High School, he went on to serve in the US Navy. He later graduated from OSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science.

