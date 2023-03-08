FREDERICKTOWN: Chris A. Snell passed away on March 6th, 2023 at The James Cancer Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 69.
He was born on February 3, 1954 to parents Dale D. and Shirley A. (Walters) Snell in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from Fredericktown High School, he went on to serve in the US Navy. He later graduated from OSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science.
Chris was a lifelong farmer, as a child and then running his own dairy farm on the same land he was raised. Though he held various jobs throughout life, at the end of the day, even after he “retired”, he was a farmer at heart.
In his spare time, he took pleasure in spending time with his family, watching the cows, playing cards, Sudoku, cracking jokes, and making up songs to every situation. As an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, he made sure to never miss a football game, and knew endless amounts of stats from various seasons. Chris was always active, whether it was working on the farm, playing with his grandchildren, watching kids’ sporting games, his zeal for life never ceased. His stoicism, loyalty to friends and family, and always-present smile will be missed by so many who loved and appreciated him.
He is survived by his children April (David) Baker, Crystal (Darren) Snell-Tomes, Robyn (Michael) Sheriff, and Nicholas Snell. Mother Shirley Snell. Grandchildren Autumn, Ashley, Aiden, Ashton, Alana, Ian, Ella, Cooper, Claire, and Willow. Siblings Marcia (Larry) Moore, Rodney Snell, Serenea (Mark) Carpenter, and Kiplin (Debbie) Snell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Chris is preceded in death by his father Dale D. Snell, brother Douglas Snell, and the mother of his children Candice Snell.
The Snell family will receive friends on Friday March 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. The funeral service honoring Chris’s life will be held on Saturday March 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Pastor Ruth Douglas will speak. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
