Chet Mullins, age 53, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home. He was born March 22, 1969, in Crestline, Ohio, to Chip and Rosalee Miller Mullins.
He was a graduate of Ontario High School and worked as a truck driver for Competitive
Transportation. He had also worked at Graham Auto in the Auto Detailing department. Chet enjoyed working on racecars as well as racing his #22M car all around the area and throughout the state. Chet enjoyed trying his luck at playing the lottery, working in his garden and honing his green thumb.
He is survived by his wife, Stacy Smith Mullins; father, Chip Mullins; grandson, Kash Taylor-Lynch; step daughter, Makenzi Harrison; and special friend, Bob Mullins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalee Miller in April 2022; daughter, Jessica Mullins in March 2019; brother, Chad Mullins in December 2021; and nephew, Jacob Mullins in April 2021.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the
Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Rick Lewis will follow at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest beside his brother in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
