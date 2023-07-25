Shelly_Chester_Merle_Nichols,_Jr._5b8c0945-eee0-4e8d-8e3b-fd5239c74512_img

Chester Merle Nichols, Jr.

Tired, discouraged this soldier, “Navy Man”, as he liked to be called, gave up his fight on his battlefield. His son Scott and daughter-in-law, Vicki was next to his bedside, each day doing all they could do. Years ago, this soldier sat next to his mother’s bedside each day, doing all he could do.

Chester Merle Nichols, Jr. passed away Monday, July 24, 2023. Chet was born January 12, 1944 in Mansfield, Ohio. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17. He came home and married the love of his life, Wanda, on May 14, 1966.

