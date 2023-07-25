Tired, discouraged this soldier, “Navy Man”, as he liked to be called, gave up his fight on his battlefield. His son Scott and daughter-in-law, Vicki was next to his bedside, each day doing all they could do. Years ago, this soldier sat next to his mother’s bedside each day, doing all he could do.
Chester Merle Nichols, Jr. passed away Monday, July 24, 2023. Chet was born January 12, 1944 in Mansfield, Ohio. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17. He came home and married the love of his life, Wanda, on May 14, 1966.
Chet retired from General Motors where he served as a Committee Officer for many years. He was a member of the Lexington Moose Lodge where he served as a Governor, the VFW, the Bellville American Legion, the Bellville Grotto and was a Mason.
Chet and his late grandson, Tyler, would help out at food drives and the MidOhio Race Track. He was known to help anyone he could.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Nichols; his children, Scott (Vicki) Nichols and Tammy Nichols; his grandsons, Trevor (Irene) Nichols, Travis Baker and Braden Nichols; and his childhood best friend, Richard (Dean) Parsons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Nichols; his mother, Myrtle Mets Nichols Rhurl; and his step father, Willard Rhurl; his grandson, Tyler “Bubbie” Colton Nichols on October 30, 2018; and his brother, Danny Nichols.
Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario where full military honors will conducted by the Richland Joint Veterans Burial Detail will follow visitation. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Mansfield Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home
Soldiers never die – often their names are not said but remembrance of them lives in our hearts forever.
Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.