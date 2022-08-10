Cheryl Levering Fisher died on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Arbors of Mifflin. She was born on October 1, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio in Knox County. At the age of 3 years, Cheryl’s family moved to Morrow County. Her parents were George W. Levering and Ruth Hollingsworth Levering. She attended Edison School in Edison, Ohio, all twelve years where she was a cheerleader from the seventh grade through her high school years.
On January 4, 1942, Cheryl married Jack Fisher of the Claridon Community. Other than the time Jack was in the service, they lived in Morrow County. They were parents of Jack Stephen Fisher of Mansfield, Bonnie Fisher Osborne of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Michael Paul Fisher of Seattle, Washington who survive. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Angela Osborne Foster, Jason Osborne, Jonathan Fisher, Matthew Fisher, and Allen Fisher; her step grandchildren, Jerry Kalb and Debby Grove; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Noah Levering; and her sister, Alice Harker.
There will be no public services observed. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Fisher family.
