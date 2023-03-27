BELLVILLE: Cherokee Lynn Smith, 33, passed away from complications of double pneumonia on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 surrounded by her family.
She was born September 9, 1989 to parents James “Smitty” Smith and Kathy (McConachie) Knapp in Mansfield, Ohio. Being raised in the area Cherokee was a graduate of Clearfork High School, class of 2007.
In her spare time, she took pleasure in spending time outdoors whether it was hanging out at Gatton Rocks with her mom, or sitting on the back porch listening to music and watching all her babies playing in the yard. To wind down after a long day she enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows that included Swamp People, Swamp People: Serpent Invasion, and the Walking Dead. But above all, Cherokee cherished her family, biological and adopted. She would do anything for those she loved, especially when they were in need. Her helping spirit, listening soul, and smiling heart will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her children Taiylor Fowler, Rileigh Roberts, and Rowdy Roberts of Galion, Ohio, mother Kathy (James) Knapp of Tulorosa, New Mexico, sister Amy (Richard) Davis of Butler, Ohio, nieces and nephews Drake (Ana) Davis of Butler, Ohio, Raven (Nathan) Ulery of Bladensburg, Ohio, Mackenzie (Landen) Harvey and McKayla Harvey of Mansfield, Ohio, Andrew Kovach-Kinney, Blane Smothers, Charlie Bennet, and Ocatvia Harper all of Galion, Ohio, and Arianna Snyder of Bucyrus, Ohio, uncles Shawn McConachie, Neal (Sandy) McConachie, Kevin McConachie, and Kelly McConachie all of Bellville, Ohio, special friends Melissa (Shawn Smothers) Kovach, Darian (Dylan Harper) Smothers all of Galion, Ohio, and Caiti (Darren Conley ) Yeater of Bucyrus, Ohio, as well as her beloved cat Harley.
Cherokee is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Keith McConachie, maternal grandmother Helen McConachie, paternal grandparents Stuart and Nancy Smith, father James “Smitty” Smith, sister Tammy Harvey, and step-sister Kirstin Knapp.
The Smith family will receive friends on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, 81 Mill Road, Bellville, Ohio 44813.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Cherokee’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.