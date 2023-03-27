Cherokee Lynn Smith

Cherokee Lynn Smith

BELLVILLE: Cherokee Lynn Smith, 33, passed away from complications of double pneumonia on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born September 9, 1989 to parents James “Smitty” Smith and Kathy (McConachie) Knapp in Mansfield, Ohio. Being raised in the area Cherokee was a graduate of Clearfork High School, class of 2007.

