Chayton Holycross

Chayton Ray Holycross, age 38 of Proctorville Ohio, died July 30, 2022 in Morrow County Ohio. He was born on July 28, 1984 in Marion Ohio the son of Russell Allen Holycross and Kimberly Kay (Holycross) Needels. He had lived in Marion, Morrow, Lawrence and Gallia counties in Ohio and also in Mollusk, Virginia. Chayton had worked as a laborer, an artist and a painter and tattoo artist. He enjoyed nature, drawing, being a tattoo artist and Native American history. He was studying Lokota. His courage, his heart, his loyalty, his laugh, always being genuine and his smile are what makes him unique.
He is survived by Nuetia (Jeremy) Holycross, Christina (Benjamin) Kinney, Jeremy Criswell, Douglas Criswell, Michael Criswell, April (Daniel) Reyes, Tiffany Criswell, Sarah (Harry) Lutz, Jody Criswell (Bonus Mom) and aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond & Patsy Holycross, maternal grandparents, George Needels and Evelyn Cooper, uncle Dustin Cooper, aunt and uncle, Kathy & Harold Jester and aunt, Nanette Fisher.
A celebration of Chayton’s life will be held Friday August 5, 2022 at 4:00PM at the American Legion in Marengo, Ohio.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
