mike_lancaster_Chayton_Holycross_003e65af-0c99-44ba-92e3-d363b7a42524_img

Chayton Holycross

Chayton Ray Holycross, age 38 of Proctorville Ohio, died July 30, 2022 in Morrow County Ohio. He was born on July 28, 1984 in Marion Ohio the son of Russell Allen Holycross and Kimberly Kay  (Holycross) Needels. He had lived in Marion, Morrow, Lawrence and Gallia counties in Ohio and also in Mollusk, Virginia. Chayton had worked as a laborer, an artist and a painter and tattoo artist. He enjoyed nature, drawing, being a tattoo artist and Native American history. He was studying Lokota. His courage, his heart, his loyalty, his laugh, always being genuine and his smile are what makes him unique.

He is survived by Nuetia (Jeremy) Holycross, Christina (Benjamin) Kinney, Jeremy Criswell, Douglas Criswell, Michael Criswell, April (Daniel) Reyes, Tiffany Criswell, Sarah (Harry) Lutz, Jody Criswell (Bonus Mom) and aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Chayton Holycross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.