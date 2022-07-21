The joyful singing voice and warm laughter of Charlotte Janet Witt fell silent when she died Friday, July 15, 2022, following a heart attack. She was 83 years old.
Born January 2, 1939, in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, to Paul Milton Zellner and Mabel May Zellner, Charlotte was the fourth of five children in this family of farmers. They moved to Mansfield in 1947. Charlotte graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1957.
Known for her warm affection toward everyone she knew, Charlotte had a strong sense of fairness for all. She was a fantastic cook and baker, and for a few years even had a small business baking pies for sale. One of the family’s particular favorites was her molasses crumb pie, a treat that is distinctively Pennsylvania Dutch.
Family members heavily relied upon Charlotte for her knowledge of family stories. Many lovely afternoons were spent sharing memories or flipping through photo albums with her brother Art, and when possible visiting the large extended family still residing in Pennsylvania.
Charlotte had a beautiful voice and always loved to sing. She had a goofy sense of fun, and loved visiting with family members more than anything.
Charlotte lived for some years in North Carolina and Florida, but returned to Mansfield in 2010, where she had grown up, met and married the love of her life, and raised her children. She lived a long and wonderful life. She is deeply missed by friends and family.
Charlotte was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Doris and Pearl; brother, Sterling; and her loving husband, Donald Witt.
She is survived by a daughter, Lori Griswold (Thomas) of Flat Rock, NC; a son, David Witt of Crestline; granddaughters, Helen Griswold (Jason TenBarge) of Hamilton, NJ and Sarah Griswold (Sean Landry) of Atlanta, GA; her brother, Arthur Zellner (Diane) of Hilliard; and nieces and nephews, particularly Lisa Zellner (Marianne) and Eric Zellner of Columbus.
An intimate and informal service will be held at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd., on Tuesday, July 26. Visitors will be welcomed from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by a farewell service in the chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Park in Lexington beside her husband. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
