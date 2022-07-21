Charlotte Janet Witt

The joyful singing voice and warm laughter of Charlotte Janet Witt fell silent when she died Friday, July 15, 2022, following a heart attack. She was 83 years old.

Born January 2, 1939, in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, to Paul Milton Zellner and Mabel May Zellner, Charlotte was the fourth of five children in this family of farmers. They moved to Mansfield in 1947. Charlotte graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1957.

