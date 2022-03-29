Charlotte Compton’s life was adorned with precious jewels – they were her four sons, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and the crown jewel, her loving husband Roy. As matriarch, Charlotte actively oversaw her family – like a mother hen attends her flock – loving each of them fiercely and in their own unique way.
Charlotte’s love will continue eternally, as she passed into the Lord’s care Monday, March 28, 2022. She was 87.
Born Charlotte A. Ball on July 23, 1934 in Tazewell County, Virginia to Charles W. Ball and Lula (Byrd) Ball Elswick, she met her husband in church, and married Roy J. Compton on August 5, 1950 in the Methodist minister’s parsonage in Tazewell, with whom she celebrated 71 years of loving marriage.
She came with Roy to the Mansfield area in 1959.
She attended Berean Baptist Church and had formerly been a member of Lexington Church of Christ, her Christian faith was core to her values and fundamental in her family teachings.
At times tenacious – even stubborn – Charlotte was protective of her family and set high expectations for them, all the while encouraging them, and helping them reach their goals.
A gifted cook and baker, her glorified rice, sauerkraut & pork, coleslaw, and biscuits & gravy were family favorites. Charlotte baked German chocolate cakes, chocolate chip cookies, and killer cornbread that will never be duplicated. Cooking was one of Charlotte’s love languages.
Love was in the details. Whether Charlotte was home canning and freezing, providing practical needs, or simply “speaking the truth in love”, her “motherness” never ended.
She is survived by her sons Sonny (Susan) Compton of Bellville, Dr. Rick (Kris) Compton of Wilmington, Richard (Dianna) Compton of Mansfield, and David (Melissa) Compton of Mansfield; grandchildren Patrick Compton, Ryan Compton, John Compton, Alex (Heather) Compton, Mike (Amy) Compton, Brittany Compton, Adam (fiancée Reagan Wells) Compton, and Aiden Compton; great grandchildren Emma, Luke, Hendrix, and Thatcher; brother Sterling (Clauda) Ball of Kernersville, NC; sisters-in-law Eunice Keen Vance of Lexington and Annie Evelyn Sesco of Mansfield; step nephew John (Pat) Elswick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy J. Compton on August 3, 2021; and by brothers John Ball, Lenward Ball, Melvin Ball, Raleigh Ball, a sister Exie Cline; and her step father John “Pop” Elswick.
The Compton family will receive friends Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory to Troy Township Firefighters Association, Washington Township Firefighters Association, or the American Stroke Association may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Compton family. Share a message of support with them online – and watch Charlotte’s tribute video.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.