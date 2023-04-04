Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Charles_W._Lootens_fcb2193f-04ba-4169-8c1e-7a020cb151d6_img

Charles W. Lootens

MANSFIELD: Charles “Chuck” “Chuckie” “Ernie” W. Lootens, 70, passed away on December 19, 2022 after a brief illness.

Chuck was born on July 26, 1952 in Lansing, Michigan to parents Henry C. and Imogene M. (Nelson) Lootens. Born and raised in the area Chuck was a graduate of East Lansing High School.  He married the love of his life, Coralynn Mackson, in 1971 and the pair went on to attend and graduated from Michigan State University together. Their teaching careers eventually brought them to Mansfield, Ohio where they each worked in the public schools for many years until their retirement.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.