Charles W. Lootens

MANSFIELD: Charles “Chuck” “Chuckie” “Ernie” W. Lootens, 70, passed away on December 19, 2022 after a brief illness.
Chuck was born on July 26, 1952 in Lansing, Michigan to parents Henry C. and Imogene M. (Nelson) Lootens. Born and raised in the area Chuck was a graduate of East Lansing High School. He married the love of his life, Coralynn Mackson, in 1971 and the pair went on to attend and graduated from Michigan State University together. Their teaching careers eventually brought them to Mansfield, Ohio where they each worked in the public schools for many years until their retirement.
From a very early age, Chuck needed to know how things worked, and taught himself in many different areas. He began working on bicycles, lawn mowers, cars, motorcycles, and just about anything that could be torn apart. He fell in love with flying while in Greenville, Michigan, and his love for flying and mechanical work eventually led him to earn his Master Aircraft Mechanics license. Having repaired and restored many antique planes, Chuck was soon the “go to” guy for all things aircraft in the Mansfield area. He was well respected for his knowledge as well as his willingness to help anyone at any time.
As Coralynn’s health failed, Chuck was devoted to her care. She preceded him in death in 2012 after an extended illness. They are now reunited once again.
Chuck was also preceded in death by his parents Imogene and Henry Lootens, Stepfather Ed Cullimore, brothers Henry Lootens and Eddie Cullimore, sisters-in-law Kris Cullimore and Anne Cullimore, and brothers-in-law Leon Humphrey and Bob Huber.
He is survived by his sisters Julia Lootens and Patty Humphrey, brothers Bob (Debra) Cullimore, Don Cullimore, Bill (Jean) Cullimore, and Mike (Jaye) Cullimore, sisters-in-law Dottie Cullimore and Carol Lootens, many nieces, nephews, cousins, along with many beloved friends and former students who stayed in contact until the very end.
Getting young folks interested in anything related to aviation was near and dear to Chuck’s heart, to continue this passion of his, the family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Chuck’s honor to the Mansfield Aviation Club Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made online at Richlandcountyfoundation.org (scroll down to find the Mansfield Aviation Club line) or by mail at Richland County, 181 South Main St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 11 am to noon at the Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home. A memorial service honoring Chuck’s life will begin immediately after. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Chuck’s family, as we did in 2012 for Coralynn, and encourage you to share a memory or leave a message of condolence on his obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Homes
