“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4: 7 Charles Russell Welch, 70, was surrounded in love as he finished his race on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home in Crestline.
It is difficult to sum up one’s life in a few short sentences. Charlie’s life was so much more than a paragraph and a few funny stories. We want you to know him and let you understand what a great guy he was and is forever in our hearts. Our lives were better for having him in them, even if for just a short while.
The son of Frank M. and Ruth Ann (Tinkey) Welch, Charlie was born on April 12, 1952, in Mansfield and remained a lifelong area resident. A graduate of Ontario High School class of 1971, Charlie attended Bluffton University.
Charlie and Denise A. Gwinner were united in marriage on August 31, 1980. The memories that Charlie and Denise created throughout their marriage journey are now cherished treasures of the heart.
Charlie’s work history was long and varied. He drove truck for Roger Au Company, was a tool and die maker and Project Manager for Therm-O-Disc and Jay Industries, and raised, bred, trained, and showed Appaloosa and Quarter Horses. As a young man he worked on the family farm- some of his fondest memories happened on that farm. He loved the smell of fresh turned earth, freshly mowed hay, and the vibrant green of the wheat in the spring.
Charlie could tell a joke like no other! He would begin a story and have you wanting to believe it until he told you the punch line at the end. The smile on his face as he watched you realize you had just been taken was priceless followed by his uproarious laughter. Everyone loved hearing Charlie’s stories as much as he enjoyed sharing them.
A weekend at a horseshow was a weekend of hard work typically ending with a late-night campfire and a touch of humor. Charlie’s horses always did well in the ring and he encouraged his competitors with good natured teasing.
His circle of friends was large and varied- friends from his days at Ontario, college classmates, work, the horse business, and others he met on his journey through life. Charlie would greet you with a quick smile and genuine handshake always asking how life was treating you.
Charlie lived life as it came and enjoyed those people who shared it with him. His time with family and friends was priceless. Charlie supported and encouraged his family; he was their rock and gave so much of himself to them. He believed in letting people know he appreciated them. Keeping in touch with old friends, and making new, was his way of life.
Charlie accomplished much in his lifetime; but he would be the first to tell you that everything pales in comparison to his family. His family was his pride and joy and, especially during his last few months, they gave him great comfort and peace.
Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Denise A. (Gwinner) Welch; children: Shane (Tara) Welch, Jodi (Mandi Whitlatch) Welch, Cory (Rachel) Welch; grandchildren: Raegan, Ashtyn, Oliver, C.J., Hayleigh and Blaine; siblings: Ted (Brian Walters) Welch; Kathleen (Mike) Shaffer, David (Melody) Welch, Karen (Daryl) Slusher, and Carl Welch; many nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law: Terry Gwinner, Father David E. Gwinner, and Dwight Hawk; as well as other relatives and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Ruth Welch; nephew: Gary Slusher; mother-in-law: Phyllis Gwinner; father- in-law: William Gwinner, sister-in-law: Cheryl Hawk; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family would like to express with grateful hearts a thank you to Hospice of North Central Ohio for the care shown to Charlie and his family. His journey home ended with grace, dignity, and peace.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where a Christian Wake Service will be held immediately following calling hours at 7 pm. During the wake service, the family encourages you to stay and have a time of sharing. As Charlie loved nothing better than a good story, he selected a few himself that he would like to have shared. Bring your best Charlie Welch story to share as well. Charlie’s Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 5742 State Route 61, Shelby with Fr. Jeff Smith, celebrant, and Fr. David E. Gwinner, concelebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
To honor Charlie please consider donations to The James Cancer Center, www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift (specifically selecting the Medicine Category to support The James, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate, or The Wounded Warrior Project, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences may be expressed by leaving a comment on Charlie’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
