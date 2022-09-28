Charles Ronald Crawford, 83, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Ron was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 6, 1939, to the late William E. and Opal E. (Tolle) Crawford. He married Suzanne Stugill on August 1, 1999 and she survives him.
Ron is a 1957 graduate of Linden McKinley High School in Columbus and then went on to further his education on a baseball scholarship at The Ohio State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration. Throughout high school into college Ron worked for Kroger's grocery store, where he started out as a bag boy and worked his way up to be the store manager after receiving his degree. After dedicating 30 years, he retired and went on to own and operate a 7-Eleven gas station in Columbus. He then changed companies and started working for Rite Aid where he was hired as the store manager and then retired after 18 years as a merchandising supervisor.
Ron was an avid sports lover. He was always rooting on his favorite teams of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and his alumni - The Ohio State Buckeyes. Ron was extremely knowledgeable when it came to baseball stats, you could ask him about any game and he could tell you the starting lineup. In 1997, Ron was inducted into the Ohio State Baseball Hall of Fame. He loved gadgets and anything electronic especially his ipad and and fancy watches. Ron loved animals of all kinds but was especially fond of his chihuahua "Sparky" and his 3 cats.
In addition to his wife Suzanne, Ron is survived by his sister-in-law, Sonya Crawford; brother-in-law, Greg Sturgill; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, William Crawford and Opal Crawford; sister, Doris Clemons; brother, Robert Crawford; and his beloved companions who met him at the rainbow bridge, Romeo, Peachy, Gidget, and Daisy.
Friends may call on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating, where the family is requesting that everyone wear their favorite Ohio State gear. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Galion.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Foundation, P.O. Box 710811, Columbus, Ohio 43271-0811.
Those wishing to share a memory of Ron or to send condolences to the Crawford family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
