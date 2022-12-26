Jordyn_Schaich_Charles_Richard_Ridenour,_II_daf847a5-d1a8-4f4f-88ff-75896ea90e5d_img

Charles Richard Ridenour, II

Charles Richard “Chuck” Ridenour, II, age 61, of Shelby, died Friday evening, December 23, 2022 at The James at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. His death follows a lengthy battle with various health issues.

Chuck was born November 8, 1961 in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1980. While in high school, Chuck would listen to football and basketball games on the radio, type articles on his grandmother’s typewriter, and drop them in the mail slot at the Shelby Daily Globe office which they began printing with Chuck as a correspondent. This sparked what turned into a 40+ year devotion to his career with the Globe where he was the Sports Editor and always kept Shelby readers up to date on all sporting events- especially Shelby Whippet Athletics.

