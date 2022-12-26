Charles Richard Ridenour, II

Charles Richard “Chuck” Ridenour, II, age 61, of Shelby, died Friday evening, December 23, 2022 at The James at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. His death follows a lengthy battle with various health issues.
Chuck was born November 8, 1961 in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1980. While in high school, Chuck would listen to football and basketball games on the radio, type articles on his grandmother’s typewriter, and drop them in the mail slot at the Shelby Daily Globe office which they began printing with Chuck as a correspondent. This sparked what turned into a 40+ year devotion to his career with the Globe where he was the Sports Editor and always kept Shelby readers up to date on all sporting events- especially Shelby Whippet Athletics.
To say that Chuck was a major supporter of Shelby youth would be an understatement. Through his work with the Globe and his photography business, Ridenour Photography, Chuck learned all Shelby youth by their first names and stored it deep in his memory. From YMCA youth sports through Shelby City Schools sports careers, Chuck photographed teams and individuals, including the All-Ohio Athletes at Shelby High School, for many years. His kind demeanor made students feel comfortable in all scenarios but especially if students and their families did not have the means to afford pictures. It was through his generous nature that all student athletes have their photos taken and, if finances were an issue, he would cover the cost.
Professionally, Chuck was the recipient of numerous awards for his writing throughout the years including several from United Press International and the OHSAA Media Service Award through their Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity Program. However, the award he was most proud of was when he was bestowed the Charles C.W. Williams Sixth Man Award. While he was waiting to take the photograph of the winner, his name was called and, much to his surprise, he became the recipient.
As hobbies, Chuck was an avid bowler and had bowled a 300 game at the Shelby Rhythm Bowl. He also was incredibly active for over 25 years with the North Central Ohio Soapbox Derby where he had been the director for many years. He also had a love for trains, especially steam engines, something sparked from his grandfather working on the B&O Railroad and eventually becoming a passion he enjoyed sharing with his grandchildren. If you knew Chuck, you knew him with a camera around his neck and his signature BiC 4-color ballpoint pen and a steno pad in hand ready to capture the excitement of the game in front of him- something that has been seen from many generations of Shelby and surrounding communities.
On June 22, 1985, Chuck married Pamela Sue Kemplin. Pam survives along with their children: Charles Richard Ridenour, III and Brooke (Alex) Alt; grandchildren: Addison and Mason; his mother: Carol Anne (Kaylor) Ridenour; siblings: Carl (Rhonda) Ridenour, Craig (Tanya) Ridenour, and Cathy (David) Green; in-laws: Marsha (Greg) Chase, Terri Kemplin Howard, and Ed (Teresa) Kemplin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his father: Charles Richard Ridenour, Sr. and father and mother-in-law: Henry Edward “Ed” and Claris (Adkins) Kemplin, Sr.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 1-3 and 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 10:30 am. Rev. Lester Champer will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Shelby Foundation, 142 North Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875, where a scholarship honoring Chuck will be housed and administered.
