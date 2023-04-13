Charles N. McLaughlin (78) of Ontario, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Avita Hospital, Ontario. He was born July 19, 1944, in Willard to the late Esther Amy (Pittenger) and John Ivan McLaughlin. Charles was a graduate of South Central High School, Class of 1962 and was a farm manager and VP of a tech Company. He loved steam engines and being a farmer where he farmed grain as well as dairy and showing cattle especially at the Ohio State Fair. He also enjoyed refinishing antique furniture.
Mr. McLaughlin is survived by his wife, Mary Anne (Smith) McLaughlin who he married July 18, 1964; son, Michael John (Sarah Beth) McLaughlin of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Mindy Anne McLaughlin of Cleveland; sister, Nellie Reynolds of Willard and brother, Jerry McLaughlin of Greenwich. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Donald and Wayne McLaughlin, Clare Keller, Ruth Ann Hamer, Maxine McQuate, and Linda Hartz.
Private family services will be held with burial taking place at Edwards Grove Cemetery. The staff of the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 W. Main Street, Greenwich, Ohio 44837 assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral home : Eastman Funeral Home
